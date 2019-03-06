Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates and Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, show off their trophies on Wednesday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on Wednesday was chosen as the winner for the Premiership Coach of the Month for February. Orlando Pirates on-form winger, Thembinkosi Lorch, received the Premiership Player of the Month award for February.

The 25-year-old, who has come close to snatching the award in previous months during this current campaign, finally received his maiden honour.

Mosimane was selected the best coach for the month following the club’s impressive run of form which saw them top the Premiership standings at the end of February – a period in which they gathered eight points.

Sundowns side collected big wins over Black Leopards and Cape Town City, gathered a point each away at title challenging rivals Wits and when they hosted Polokwane City, while they lost to AmaZulu during the period from 29 January-27 February.

During this time, Sundowns scored eight goals and conceded four.

Lorch, meanwhile, stood head and shoulders above his colleagues and contenders for the player award.

Others such as Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns, Chippa United’s Gladwin Shitolo and Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize were nominated for their impressive efforts in their respective teams.

The Bloemfontein-born Lorch was rewarded for his consistent form in February, during which he scored a crucial goal in the Soweto Derby and provided two assists in Pirates’ other matches during the month.

Mosimane and Lorch will each receive R5 000 for their wins.

#AbsaPrem Monthly Awards Announcement : February Coach and Player of the Month https://t.co/VmD2LTb1G0 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 6, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)