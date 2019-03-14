“I think it will go down to the wire. It is a tough league. It is a difficult one, you can see,” says Pitso Mosimane. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns are not over the moon about occupying top spot in the log standings. Sundowns are at the summit of the Premiership. They toppled Orlando Pirates after beating Maritzburg United 2-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Argentinian forward Emiliano Tade and winger Lebohang Maboe netted for the Brazilians, while midfielder Fortune Makaringe notched a consolation for the Team of Choice.

Speaking with the media after the game, Sundowns coach Pitso ‘Jingles’ Mosimane was not too excited.

“It is a long way, man. This top of the log thing will derail you, it will play with your emotions, and it will put stress on the players.

“As I always said, I’m happy to be second. But if you ask me now, do you want not to win the match to stay second? No, I want to win.

“You know what I’m trying to say. This top of the table thing (is not easy). You are there only for few games, and then you are down – hence I’m giving credit to Bidvest Wits, because they’ve been there for 20 games, hey.

“I think, if I’m not mistaken, Pirates also took the lead at some stage, and then they gave it to Wits again,” Mosimane said.

Sundowns are three points clear of Pirates, with 43 points after 23 games.

“I will prefer to lead and come up at the right time. In my opinion, yes, I think it will go down to the wire. It is a tough league. It is a difficult one, you can see.

“For us and Pirates, we have to pay attention to the Champions League.

“The team that has an opportunity is Wits. The team that has an opportunity is Cape Town City. They can win it, why not? SuperSport is also there. Don’t write them off,” he added.

Sundowns still have to meet Pirates at Orlando Stadium in a Premiership tussle on April 27.

Asked if that game might decide who wins the league, Mosimane politely declined to answer the question.

“We will talk on that (in that) week. That one is a good question, but park it. We will have the right time to talk about it,” Mosimane explained with a smile.

Most teams are left with seven games.





