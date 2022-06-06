Pitso Mosimane wants more white players in South Africa’s PSL

Cape Town — Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane said he would like the shortage of white players in South Africa’s top division to be investigated. Quoted by TimesLive on Monday, Mosimane, the country’s most successful coach, said he was worried that there weren’t many white players in the country.

“In the schools the white boys are playing football. Why are white boys not playing football in the PSL?” Mosimane asked. “But there’s so many white boys playing football. My son is 13 and he’s playing against talented white players. I asked myself, why we do not have them in the [senior] teams? “What is the problem? We need to investigate that. We need to check on those things.

“I am trying to change things. I am not trying to say that I will be successful, but I will try — and if you are doing the right things, you are bound to be successful. The white boys are playing in those schools — they must come through the system.” The former Bafana boss launched his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools last month, with the aim of developing a programme that will help young players on and off the field. IOL Sport