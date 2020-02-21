Pitso plays down David versus Goliath clash with VUT









Pitso Mosimane was in stark contrast to his counterpart's energetic character - alluding to the importance of guarding against complacency against the fourth-tier side. VUT coach, Stanley Nkoana, gave life to the Nedbank Auditorium in Sandton, saying he was not intimidated by the contest despite emphasising he is aware of Sundowns' dominance in top-flight football. No one could blame the young Nkoana for being hyped up to meet the reigning Premiership champions. After all, his charges have already punched above their weight, eliminating Golden Arrows in the last 32. Pitso Mosimane was in stark contrast to his counterpart's energetic character - alluding to the importance of guarding against complacency against the fourth-tier side. But while the four-time Premiership winning coach was modest and respectful, he knows his side will wear the favourites' cap.

Having watched VUT live in a league clash a fortnight ago, Mosimane offered a forecast of Sunday’s match at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium:

VIEW ON VUT:

They are a good team, which is well organised. They have good centre-backs, who know how to play from the back. They have a good striker and central midfielder, No 18, who’s very good on the ball. Their two wingers are smart and they’ve got a big boy behind the strikers, who wears 21. They clobbered the other team with ease.

SUNDOWNS’ APPROACH:

We can play a quiet game or with high volume or set-pieces or good breaks or out-pass you if we want. We’ve got a lot of attacking principles and we can defend also. We steal a lot of balls. There’s a lot that we can do. If you kick it forward, the big boys are there to bring it back. He (Nkoana) will have to choose if he wants to play or kick it forward.

DEJA VU OF THE 24-0 RECORD AGAINST POWERLINES:

We respect our opponents. And I am happy that I’m part of the team that made history with the Nedbank Cup against Powerlines. I am happy that I’m part of the team that made a Caf record with a 16-1 aggregate win over Seychelle’s Cote d’or. So, I don’t know what we are going to get but you can’t disrespect your opponents. So even if it’s going to be a 3-0 or 4-0 (win) but there’ll never be showboating. I like goals more than tricks.

