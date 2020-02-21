VUT coach, Stanley Nkoana, gave life to the Nedbank Auditorium in Sandton, saying he was not intimidated by the contest despite emphasising he is aware of Sundowns’ dominance in top-flight football.
No one could blame the young Nkoana for being hyped up to meet the reigning Premiership champions. After all, his charges have already punched above their weight, eliminating Golden Arrows in the last 32.
Pitso Mosimane was in stark contrast to his counterpart’s energetic character - alluding to the importance of guarding against complacency against the fourth-tier side.
But while the four-time Premiership winning coach was modest and respectful, he knows his side will wear the favourites’ cap.