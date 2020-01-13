JOHANNESBURG – Pitso Mosimane’s nonchalance at the post-match press conference of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League Group C clash with USM Alger gave the impression of a man who viewed the game’s outcome as “one of those regular occurrences”.
There was nothing new with Sundowns qualifying for the knockout stage of Africa’s premier club competition, of course. The fact that they did so with two games to spare did not really seem to be a big deal for “Jingles”. Deep in the bowels of Loftus in the stadium’s auditorium, Mosimane appeared oblivious to the presence of the media as he feasted on a yoghurt - the video cameras, cellphones and microphones fixed on him hardly a source of concern.
He had cleaned up the yoghurt tub by the time the Caf media officer began the press conference, but he still gave the impression of a man who would rather be having dinner at home. Mosimane hardly bothered to sit up so he was closer to the recording gadgets in front of him, leaning back into his chair for most of the proceedings.
He spoke so softly that the older scribes who still use notebooks and pens to jot down quotes had to crane their necks and strain their ears to hear what he was saying.
Yet what he said made one understand just why he was not as animated as the Brazilians faithful, whose singing and feet stomping as they left Loftus contrived to make hearing aids a necessary commodity.