‘Players used to arrive at training under the influence of alcohol at Kaizer Chiefs,' says Daniel Cardoso

Cape Town - Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso was recently a victim of a mass exodus at the Naturena based club and has finally opened up about his seven year stay with the club. The 33-year-old Cardoso recently fell under the sword along with the likes of Bernard Parker, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama as Chiefs initiated a revamp of their squad in an attempt to decrease their average age with the aim of building for the future.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cardoso has been an integral figure of Amakhosi’s backline for the last seven years, which just so happens to be the most barren period of the club's history and the centre back revealed while speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide what he feels was the reason behind Chiefs fall from glory. "The biggest downfall for the period I was there was the quality of signings. You bring in NFD players and free agents, they're passionate yes but some of them just want to earn a salary. You can see it on the field and some players just arrive to training under the influence of alcohol," he said. ALSO READ: Released Kaizer Chiefs keeper Daniel Akpeyi aims to emulate Gianluigi Buffon

"I hope they can fix it, they have the finances and can be a great force of football again and I hope they end their seven year drought for trophies." Cardoso,who is now a free agent made over 200 appearances and scored 13 goals while in the gold and black of the Glamour boys. He has been to four cup finals with the club and has been on the losing side all four times. @SmisoMsomi16