CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC remain winless in the Premiership following their 2-1 away defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Molemela Stadium yesterday. The league rookies find themselves one from bottom on the log with two points from five matches, while Celtic’s second victory from the same number of games takes them up to ninth on the table on nine points.

Celtic started the game well and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 32nd minute with a shot on target that was cleared off the line by Stellies’ new signing Robyn Johannes. The former Wits and Cape Town City player was able to repeat the feat six minutes before the break dealing with an incoming free-kick.

The men from the Cape Winelands were slow out of the blocks and quickly closed down on attack.

It came as a bit of a surprise when they took the lead through former Unbuntu Cape Town striker Waseem Isaacs in the 34th minute.

The stocky fellow let rip with a shot straight at goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane, who somehow lost control of the ball and it found the back of the net through his legs. The two faced off again as Isaacs lined up a free-kick from 35 metres out that he struck well with pace and watched on as it found the woodwork, with the keeper well and truly beaten.

Celtic made a nervy start to the second half but then, after putting pressure on Stellies’ defence, scored twice in as many minutes. First in in the 61st minute with a header was rightwing Maloisane Ramasimong before midfielder Siphelele Luthuli volleyed past a well-beaten Boy de Jong in goal.

Stellies were now under the cosh but still showed fight in the closing 15 minutes. They would have been desperate for some kind of return knowing that the hadn’t yet won a game in the league that has delivered two losses and two draws.

There is plenty of work ahead for coach Steve Barker who said before the match that it was only a matter of time before his side broke their duck.

