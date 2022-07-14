Plenty of pre-season football action in KZN with Premiers Cup and Legacy Cup

Durban -There will be plenty of pre-season football action in Kwa-Zulu Natal this month as the Province prepares to host the KZN Premier’s Cup and the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup. The Legacy Cup will be the first to get underway as it will be held for the first time since 2018 in Ulundi on July 23. The tournament which will honour IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi is set to feature Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu, Richards Bay and the Zululand Eleven team.

The tournament started in 2017 and has been pioneered by AmaZulu who are the oldest active professional football club in South Africa, having been formed in 1932. Tickets for the Legacy Cup are on sale at TicketPro from R20 and Zululand District mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi has said that the tournament will aim to generate income for the province while also boosting social cohesion. “This Legacy Cup celebrates the legacy of our leader, a South African statesman, and our global icon for the work that he has done in developing the communities in KwaZulu-Natal and democracy in the country.” he said.

The build up to the event is due to start on Thursday, July 21, beginning with the Amahubo Symposium and coaching clinics are due to be held. The Premier’s Cup will be held over two days on the weekend of July 30th and 31st. The games on the 30th will be at the King Zwelethini Stadium before the final will be held at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on the 31st. Entry to the stadiums will be free to the club and KZN MEC of Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation Hlengiwe Mavimbela has said that all participating clubs will receive R625 000.

The tournament will serve as a means for the Kwa-Zulu Natal based clubs to gain valuable practice ahead of the new season which will feature a record five teams from the province in the top-flight. Fringe players from the clubs will also get an opportunity to try to prove to their coaches why they should be given regular game time next term. Provincial heavyweights Golden Arrows and AmaZulu advance to the semi-finals of the competition. Premiership newcomers Richards Bay FC take on Khabo Zondo’s Royal AM in the first round with second-tier side uThongathi getting an opportunity to play against defending champions Maritzburg United. Four out of the five Kwa-Zulu Natal based top-flight sides have seen coaching changes ahead of the new season. John Maduka moved across the Province, departing Royal AM and joining Maritzburg United, replacing Ernst Middendorp.

In Maduka’s place at Royal AM has come veteran coach Zondo.

Brandon Truter has officially replaced Benni McCarthy as coach of AmaZulu after having led the club on an interim basis following the sacking of the Bafana Bafana legend earlier this year. Golden Arrows have opted to follow in the footsteps of league champions Mamelodi Sundowns and have since appointed Mabhuti Khanyeza and Vusimuzi Vilakazi as co-coaches. The duo also led Abafana Bes’thende on an interim basis following the sacking of Lehlohonolo Seema late last season. Pitso Dladla will continue to lead newly promoted Richards Bay as the club looks to avoid relegation from the top-flight next season.