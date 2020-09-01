Points are imperative say Kerr and Shivambu of Baroka and Leopards' chances

JOHANNESBURG - It has been a case of survival of the fittest at the bio bubble as the Limpopo-sides are in a tug of war in an attempt to avoid relegation from the Premiership. They are all in the bottom half of the standings. With only two games left for each, the teams will need to fight extra hard to avoid the chop. Here is what the Baroka FC and Black Leopards coaches, Dylan Kerr and Morgan Shivambu respectively, had to say about their remaining games: 1. On how the coaches feel about their last game: KERR “We had been performing well in our previous games even though we were not walking away with maximum points but we did well in the game against Mamelodi and the three points boosted us.” SHIVAMBU “That was not a good game. We were looking for points and we did not get any. Even if we had walked away with a point it would have been much better.”

2. Training and preparations for the last two games:

KERR “Training has been great, it always is. I always enjoy training with the boys and we are ready to play the remaining games."

SHIVAMBU “So far everything is going well. By Wednesday everything and everyone will be ready."

Black Leopards coach Morgan Shivambu. Photo: screengrab from youtube

3. On enhancing their chances of not being relegated:

KERR “The boys will need to look from within and decide what they really want. We still have six points and if we take all of them we can avoid relegation."

SHIVAMBU “For now our aim is to collect points. If we can get the six points from our last two games, I will be very happy."

4. On what the end goal is for this season:

KERR “We don’t want to find ourselves below or at the same position we were in last season that would be disappointing.

SHIVAMBU “The main thing for us at this point is to avoid relegation so we can be able to play next season.”

5. On playing against the ‘big teams’ in the remaining games:

KERR “We are not threatened at all. They are in the top three fighting for the lead and we are fighting to come back next season, so we will fight hard but we are not threatened."

SHIVAMBU “Whenever we play the so-called big teams our team doesn’t need any motivation that alone pushes them. We just need to apply our tactics. Other than that we are confident".

Lidoda Duvha are set to play against Bidvest Wits on Wednesday and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday (kick-off is at 6pm).

Elsewhere, Bakgakga will be playing against SuperSport United on Wednesday and log leaders Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

Xilombe Mathye