Points are like gold, says Tinkler after draw against Mamelodi Sundowns

CAPE TOWN - Maritzburg United got a very valuable point against Mamelodi Sundowns and the 2-2 draw has left coach Eric Tinkler satisfied with a point.

It was Masandawana who took the lead in the 25th minute through captain Hlompho Kekana but the Team of Choice made the most from an error from Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango which saw Rushine De Reuck level the score.

Sundowns were then awarded a penalty shortly after the interval when Maritzburg defender Nazeer Allie handled the ball in the area, Ricardo Nascimento stepped up and smashed the penalty into the back of the net.

The game wasn’t over yet as a thunderous strike from Thabiso Kutumela secured the point for the team from KZN.

Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler who was pleased with his team efforts, says points are all that matters.