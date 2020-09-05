Polokwane City condemned to relegation, Black Leopards for playoffs

CAPE TOWN – Ten-man Bidvest Wits condemned Polokwane City to the First Division with a well-taken 2-1 in their Absa Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Polokwane City's relegation was just about confirmed even before the kick-off as they were rock bottom of the standings with 25 points in 16th place. Even a victory in their final game would not have mattered because the team in 15th place were four points adrift. Cameroonian Eva Nga opened the scoring for Wits in the 40th minute. Three minutes later, Lorenzo Gordinho was red-carded, and it left Wits a man short for the rest of the match.

Mpho Mvelase scored the equaliser for Polokwane soon after the restart.

Just past the hour mark, Cole Alexander netted what turned out to the matchwinner for Wits.

Black Leopards finished in 15th place after being handed a 3-0 hiding the champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium.

Leopards will now be playing in the promotion/relegation playoffs will kick off on Sunday, when the two GladAfrica First Championship sides (second and third-placed) play each other.

Leopards play their first play-off match on Friday against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, the third-placed First Division side.

Lebohang Maboe scored all the goals with a hattrick for Sundowns, the 2019/20 PSL champs.

Baroka escaped the relegation play-offs with a 1-all draw with Kaizer Chiefs at the Bidvest Stadium.

In the 39th minute, Khama Billiat gave Chiefs the lead. Mozambique Manuel Kambala scored Baroak's equaliser in the 59th minute.

Peter Shalulile came to Highland Park's rescue in the final minute of the game against AmaZulu to force a 1-all stalemate at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Siphelele Magubane scored a first-half goal for AmaZulu.

The only other team which harboured relegation fears was Chippa United, but they defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows thanks to a goal by Nigerian Chippa Augustine Chidi Kwem.

IOL Sport