POLOKWANE - Another tragedy has struck South African soccer following the death of Polokwane City’s defender Mogau Tshehla.

The 26-year-old died in a car accident Monday night and the club announced his death on Twitter.

"It is with our deepest sorrows that we inform you of the death of our Defender Mogau Tshehla in a car accident," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with the family, teammates and friends.”

Tshehla joined Polokwane City in 2017 from NDF side Witbank Spurs, having signed three year deal.

Many other clubs shared their messages across social media.

Cape Town City FC‏ also shared their heartfelt sympathies.

“Cape Town City would like to offer its sincere condolences to Polokwane City FC, as well as the friends, family and teammates of defender Mogau Tshehla after his tragic passing... #RIPMogauTshehla”

"We’d like to extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the friends and family of @polokwane_city defender Mogau Tshehla following his untimely passing," Ajax Cape Town posted on Twitter on Monday night.

The club will host a media briefing regarding Tshehla's death on Tuesday morning at 10.30 at Polokwane City Village.

IOL Sport

