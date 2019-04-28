Walter Musona of Polokwane City celebrates his goal with teammates in their win over Highlands Park. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Polokwane City’s fairytale season under Jozef Vukusic continued yesterday as they beat their Absa Premiership record of 43 points a season. City climbed to fifth in the standings with 44 points thanks to a 2-0 away win over Highlands Park.

The stakes were high for both sides following disappointing results midweek. In Cape Town, Highlands shared the spoils with 10-man Cape Town City despite taking the lead, and City’s title aspirations were crushed as they lost to Bloemfontein Celtic at home.

Moreover, the Lions of the North were looking to consolidate their spot in top-flight football with a top eight finish. They are still on course for that as they lie eighth in the standings.

Rise and Shine are on course to challenge for a top-four finish that will surpass the team’s highest finish (fifth).

The home team attacked with Tendai Ndoro, Peter Shalulile and Lindokuhle Mbatha, but Highlands' dominance was undone when wing-back Lesenya Ramaraka slipped. Walter Musona pounced and passed the ball past expose goalkeeper Marlon Heugh.

In the second half Ramaraka was denied by the legs of goalkeeper George Chigova. The Zimbabwean national team captain soon after blocked a point-blank shot from Sphiwo Mahlangu.

Mohammed Anas became the “super sub” when he danced his way to Highlands’ box, before setting up Puleng Tlolane who sold his marker a dummy and slotted past Heugh. Owen Da Gama’s charges fought to get back into the game as Shongwe fired in from point-blank range, only to be denied by brilliant goalkeeping from Chigova.

Sunday Independent

