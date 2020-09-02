Polokwane City teetering on the brink of relegation

JOHANNESBURG - Polokwane City can start to plan for life in the GladAfrica Championship next season after their 3-0 defeat to championship hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns all but guaranteed them automatic relegation ahead of the season’s finale on Saturday. Following the heart-wrenching defeat to the Brazilians at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Rise and Shine remained on an underwhelming 25-point tally. Although they are three points behind Baroka FC, they are on a whopping eight-goal deficit ahead of the final game. This will be earmarked as a disappointing return for Polokwane City, considering that in Clinton Larsen they have an astute coach who had saved Chippa United from the jaws of relegation on the last day of last season. Well, that City are a game away from losing their stop-flight status, they’ll feel that they’ve let themselves down. This, considering that early this season they looked to be hellbent on pulling off the improbable under coach Zlakto Krmpotic who once led them to the summit. Hlompho Kekana in action for Mamelodi Sundowns against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on 02 September 2020. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Nonetheless, it was somewhat due to Krmpotic that they didn’t maintain their lead as he appeared to have lost the dressing room. Senior players were no longer guiding the youngsters, while his poor-English didn’t help his cause either.

To add injury to insult for the Limpopo faithful, Baroka FC’s status in the elite league is also hanging by a thread as they were humiliated by SuperSport through a 4-1 defeat in the penultimate round at Bidvest Stadium.

Baroka remained 15th on the standings with 28 points, a point behind neighbours Black Leopards who remains on 14th spot after a 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits.

Granted, Baroka can still climb out of the drop zone if they win their last match and Leopards lose. However, they know that it won’t be a walk in the park, especially with their next opponents being leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Baroka FC players warming up before the Absa Premiership game between Supersport United and Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium on 2 September 2020. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Not all is lost for either of the Limpopo teams, Baroka and Leopards. Should they lose their last matches, they will be guaranteed a second bite of the cherry through the gruelling relegation/promotion play-offs.

Baroka, though, are used to the play-off matches having used that route to save their status for a few seasons. That is why Leopards will need the last win the most, considering that they are led by newbies Mongezi Bobe and Morgan Shivambu.

The most pleased customers with today’s results will be AmaZulu as their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC took them as high up as 13 position on the standings with 29 points, just one win away from automatic safety.

Usuthu has been the most resurgent side in their bid to save their status having now bagged four points in the last two matches.

This comes following an underwhelming stint under Jozef Vukusic who was replaced by Ayanda Dlamini and Moeneeb Josephs.

