FILE - Polokwane City's Sibusiso Mbonani. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

THOHOYANDOU – Polokwane City made a winning start to their new league campaign as they beat Black Leopards 1-0 in an Premiership match in Thohoyandou, Limpopo Province on Sunday afternoon. The only goal of the match came a minute before the halftime break when defender Sibusiso Mbonani slotted the ball home with the cross coming from Jabu Maluleke.

The speed of the experienced former Kaizer Chiefs and Supersport United winger Thuso Phala was a continuous thorn in the flesh for the visitors.

The attacking Lifa Hlongwane had several shots on goal, with a powerful second half effort bringing out the best in Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova.

After the first round of games for the new season, Polokwane are sixth on the table, while Black Leopards find themselves in 12th place.

Polokwane will begin preparations for their home league match against AmaZulu on Saturday, with Leopards away to Kaizer Chiefs on the same day.

African News Agency (ANA)