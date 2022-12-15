Poor attendance at FNB Stadium forces Kaizer Chiefs to move some home games to Polokwane

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs have reached a three-season agreement with the Polokwane Municipality to play some of their home games there, starting in January. Amakhosi are the biggest club in the land. So much so that they hardly ‘play away from home’ with their fanbase usually outnumbering the home team’s.

But Chiefs have decided to meet their supporters from Polokwane halfway going forward by agreeing to a three-year partnership with their municipality. This relationship will start next month, where Amakhosi will host Royal AM in January, Golden Arrows in February and Swallows FC in May in the province. This feat was announced by the club on Thursday, with marketing director Jessica Motaung saying they enjoy great support from their Polokwane fans.

“We are pleased to be back in the province of Limpopo and city of Polokwane in particular, where we enjoy great support,” Motaung said on their website. “We are looking forward to three exciting games with a full stadium because we know that the people of Limpopo will come out in numbers to support us. “Their support proved key in the past when we lifted the league trophy with the New Peter Mokaba as our home. We hope history can be repeated.”

Chiefs last played some of their home games in Polokwane between 2011 and 2015 season - the last time they enjoyed a purple, winning four trophies. “Being in Polokwane for three years means we’ll be working with them to achieve our goals or promoting sport, especially football in the city,” she said. City of Polokwane manager Thuso Nemugumoni added: “Having Chiefs in Polokwane is a strategic move as we know the economic impact it will have."

