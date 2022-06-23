Premier League Brighton eyeing former Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi

Durban — Former Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC defensive midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been linked with a potential move to English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls are on the lookout for a new midfielder after having parted ways with Yves Bissouma who has since joined Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old Munetsi is currently on the books of French Ligue 1 club Reims and has established himself as a top performer for the club over the last three years. He has also developed a reputation for scoring goals as last season, he made 24 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing two assists. Moreover, Munetsi was one of the top defensive players in the Ligue 1 last season when it came to interceptions and winning defensive duels. While the Zimbabwe international recently signed a new contract with Reims, it is unlikely that the modest French club will stand in the way of a move should Brighton make their intent to sign him serious.

The Harare born Munetsi cut his teeth as a footballer in South Africa after moving to FC Cape Town from boyhood club Blue Rangers FC in July 2015. He would remain in South Africa for four years as spells with Baroka FC and then Orlando Pirates followed. Meanwhile, another midfielder that Brighton are reportedly considering to fill the void that was created by the departure of Bissouma is Rangers’ Glen Kamara. A Finland international of Sierra Leonean descent, Kamara is a product of Arsenal’s youth development system but has never actually played in the Premier League.

