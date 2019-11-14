JOHANNESBURG – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday broke new grounds at its annual general meeting (AGM) when it declared over R1 billion in revenue in the last financial year (2018/19).
This is the first time in the history of the League that it declares R1 billion in revenue.
In these difficult economic conditions in both global and South African environment, impressive revenue growth and stable financial performance once again reaffirm the strength of the League and the confidence of the corporate world in professional football in South Africa.
Revenues have increased by 7% to a record R1, 005 billion. The increase in revenue is driven by the contractual increase in the broadcast rights agreement and inflationary increase of sponsorship revenue.
As confirmed by the League’s auditors, PWC, the PSL received an unqualified audit report.