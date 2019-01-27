Premiership

Biggest concern is lack of goals, says Middendorp after Kaizer Chiefs escape Tornado
“We had a better variation in the second half. In general, it is always difficult to play against a side that is defensively compact.”1h ago | Nedbank Cup
“We had a better variation in the second half. In general, it is always difficult to play against a side that is defensively compact.”1h ago | Nedbank Cup
AmaZulu will travel to Pretoria on Monday to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL tussle on Tuesday21h ago | Nedbank Cup
“Sometimes you can’t get what you want. If we can get him now, it will be a bonus, but if we can’t, then we will wait for the June window period.”27 January 2019 | Nedbank Cup
Katsvairo will be looking to revive his career if he does earn a deal with Stars. He failed to make the grade during his stint with the Amakhosi.24 January 2019 | PSL
Mako's Man of the Match showing against Baroka boosts Bucs24 January 2019 | PSL
In the second half, the combination of Morena and Zwane continued to be troublesome for Highlands.22 January 2019 | PSL
The Limpopo outfit took a chunk of the time through their antics, much to the frustration of everyone here whose allegiances were black and white.22 January 2019 | PSL
Further good news is that the likes of Philani Zulu (face) and Joseph Molangoane (ankle) are getting closer to full fitness as well.22 January 2019 | Nedbank Cup
“Now the story is different, I have other employers that I report to. I have to go out there and work hard for my current team.”22 January 2019 | PSL
Emiliano Tade has been a revelation for Usuthu, netting five goals in 16 league matches, while providing two assists.21 January 2019 | PSL
“He is a good coach. He has played football before. He knows football, and he gives us the right training at the right time.”21 January 2019 | CAF Champions League
The win takes SuperSport United into seventh position on the log.20 January 2019 | PSL
The league front-runners moved four points clear of Orlando Pirates, rather than the six-point gap for which they had hoped.20 January 2019 | PSL
The draw, though, was a fair reflection of a riveting night’s action as Leopards extended their unbeaten run to five games, while Arrows haven’t lost in three.19 January 2019 | PSL
The next time Benni McCarthy sees one of his players try and pass the ball through the legs of an opponent, it will be the last time, he says.18 January 2019 | PSL
SuperSport Chief Executive Officer Stan Matthews, confirmed to IOL Sport that Lakay is set to join the Clever Boys.18 January 2019 | PSL