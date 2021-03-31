Premiership teams looking for points as final stretch looms

DURBAN - The DStv Premiership resumes this weekend and teams will be aiming to build momentum in order to finish the season as high in the table as possible. We have now entered the final few games of the season and a lapse in form could prove costly to every team in the top-flight at this point. Second-placed Golden Arrows will be looking to maintain their spot in the table when they travel to the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto to face off against Moroka Swallows on Saturday. Mandla Ncikazi's side technically have a chance of winning the league this season, though they are four points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, having also played two games more.

If Sundowns are to end up losing the title this season, it will be an even bigger shock than Chiefs' slump last season when the Glamour Boys looked all but certain to win the league before a dramatic slump after the Covid-19 break put paid to that.

A rejuvenated Maritzburg United, who escaped the relegation zone in the last leg of fixtures prior to the international break, will have another good chance to move further away from the dreaded drop zone as they host Chippa United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday at 5pm.

The Chilli Boys are in poor form, having not won in the league since a 3-0 win over Black Leopards in January.

If the Gqeberha-based club do not improve their form soon, they are going to be involved in the relegation scrap.

They enter their contest against the Team of Choice just two points clear of 15th-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

They enter their contest against the Team of Choice just two points clear of 15th-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Cape Town City will be looking to end their seven match winless run in all competitions in their away clash against Baroka FC at 5pm on Saturday.

The Western Cape side played an impressive brand of football in the first half of the season but a lack of finesse in recent weeks as seen them drop into seventh position in the standings.

Whilst Jan Olde Riekerink's side is a formidable attacking unit, their defending is in need of attention in this final leg of the season as they appear to be vulnerable in counter-attack situations.

Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu side, which has definitely been the most improved domestic outfit this season, will be looking to win again when they clash against strugglers Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

McCarthy's troops have won their last four league games with their last league defeat being a 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in early January.

