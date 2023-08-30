Striker Tshegofatso Mabaso was one of the star performers in Wednesday night's DStv Premiership action, scoring a brace in the space of five minutes to lay the platform for Moroka Swallows’ win over visiting Cape Town Spurs at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto. Moroka Swallows 3 Cape Town Spurs 1

After a 3-1 halftime lead, Moroka Swallows ran out winners by the same margin against Cape Town Spurs. Mabasa, who is on loan from Orlando Pirates, scored two goals in the opening eight minutes, and Spurs were never able to recover from this setback. Spurs staged a comeback with a goal by Therlo Moosa in the 24th minute, but their efforts to save the match were thwarted by a Swallows goal in added first-half time. It was scored by Malawian Gabadinho Mhango, who struck with a classy free-kick from close range.

This outcome means Spurs have lost their opening five Premiership matches, heaping more pressure on coach Shaun Bartlett. Chippa United 2 Royal AM 3 Hosts Chippa United and Royal AM played to a 2-all draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha.

Craig Martin, who has not been in good form of late, scored a 24th-minute goal for Chippa, but the lead was short-lived after Mfundo Thikazi replied for Royal AM with a blistering low drive from outside the penalty area 10 minutes later. Seven minutes into the second half, Ruzaigh Gamildien scored to give visitors Royal AM a 2-1 lead, but Justice Chabalala wiped out the lead with an equaliser four minutes later (2-2). Lesego Manganyi grabbed a goal in the 66th minute, and it proved to be the match-winner for the KZN visitors.

Richards Bay FC 1 Sekhukhune United 1

Richards Bay are still searching for their first win of the season after they drew 1-1 with visiting Sekhukhune United at King Zwelithini Stadium. Midfielder Jamie Webber scored a gem of a goal just ahead of halftime to give Sekhukhune United a 1-0 lead. Late in the second half, Richards Bay snatched the equaliser through Letsie Koapeng.

AmaZulu 1 TS Galaxy 0 Hosts AmaZulu defeated TS Galaxy 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Nigerian Augustine Kwem scored a goal in the 71st minute and paved the way for AmaZulu to chalk up their first win of the season.