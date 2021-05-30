Pressure increases on Josef Zinnbauer as Orlando Pirates lose to TS Galaxy

DURBAN – Two stunning second half-saves by TS Galaxy goalkeeper Marlon Heugh helped his side to earn a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Galaxy took the lead in the fourth minute after Masilake Phohlongo managed to head from a cross beyond the reach of Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.

The game proved to be an ill-tempered one as both teams were reduced to ten men prior to the half-time break. Abel Mabaso of Pirates was the first to see red as he received his marching orders following an ill-timed challenge in the 30th minute.

Galaxy captain Given Msimango received his marching orders on the stroke of half-time for a blatant handball which earned him his second yellow card in the game.

Heugh's first save came in the 50th minute as he denied Gabadinho Mhango from point-blank range after the Malawi international had been played in by team-mate Deon Hotto.

Six minutes later, the 30-year-old Heugh produced yet another eye-catching fingertip save from Wayde Jooste who was aiming to score his first-ever league goal for Pirates with a long-range shot.

Pirates did dominate the second half with all stats apart from the scoreline suggesting that they did so.

It was again a lack of killer instinct in front of goal which came to haunt the Sea Robbers.

By losing, Pirates made things a bit harder for themselves as they missed the chance to usurp Golden Arrows into third place. Josef Zinnbauer's side will next be in action in an away clash against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

