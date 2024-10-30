Pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns to keep pace with Orlando Pirates in Betway Premiership

It will be an unfamiliar position for Mamelodi Sundowns when they take to the field against Cape Town City in their Betway Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday evening, as they languish six points behind table-toppers Orlando Pirates. With Sundowns dominating the football landscape as they have won the league title for the last seven seasons in a row, they will now be playing catch-up for the first time in what seems like eons.

The Soweto Giants have won six from six in the league, as they sit on their perch with 18 points. Sundowns who have played five games, have 12 points from their four wins and one defeat. That defeat came over the weekend, when they were stunned by hosts Polokwane City on Sunday. Worrying Sundowns performance Though Sundowns were not expected to lose to Polokwane, what was more worrying for the champions was the manner of their defeat.

Polokwane were dominant throughout the contest as they outplayed Sundowns. It was also a first win for Polokwane over Sundowns since 2018. Polokwane are now fourth following that win, and Sundowns’ next foe Cape Town City have not fared quite as well this season so far. The Citizens find themselves way down in 11th place on the log, with one win and two draws.

In fact, City come into the Sundowns match following a frustrating draw with Magesi FC. City coach Eric Tinkler will hope his troops produce a better performance as he was not a happy man following the goalless affair at Athlone Stadium. “You need to take certain risk; you need certain creativity. I thought we had the risk. We had the creativity but lacked the finer quality,” said Tinkler. “You know, as much as when we talk about taking risk and creativity, you got to make sure the percentages are better. Too often, we lost the ball and we didn't create enough in front of goal.”

Wednesday fixtures: Golden Arrows v SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Stadium, 7.30pm Magesi FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 7.30pm Mamelodi Sundowns v Cape Town City FC, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 7.30pm