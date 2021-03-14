Pretoria Callies down Cape Town All Stars to advance to Nedbank Cup semi-finals

DURBAN – Pretoria Callies needed penalties to down Cape Town All Stars and advance to the last four of the Nedbank Cup following a 2-2 draw at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The shoot-out went to sudden death after each side missed two out of their five in the shoot-out. Keorapetse Sebone slotting home to win the contest for Callies after Nyembezi Setelele missed for All-Stars.

Wassem Isaacs’ opening goal for All-Stars came after he rounded Callies shot-stopper Itumeleng Lesu to open the scoring following a well-executed break away from the back.

The goal which Isaacs scored had been coming after his side constantly exerted pressure upon their opposition in the opening 30 minutes of the game.

Pogiso Mahlangu scored his ninth goal of the season to equalize in the 69th minute with a well-worked header which he directed into the back of the net from a cross which was played in from the right flank.