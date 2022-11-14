Prodigal son Fadlu Davids returns to Maritzburg United as club’s new head coach

Johannesburg — Maritzburg United have re-appointed Fadlu Davids as the club’s head coach after parting ways with John Maduka, they announced on Monday. Davids spent the last of his playing days at Maritzburg before assuming the role of assistant coach to a lot of tacticians, including Ernst Middendorp.

He finally ascended to the hot seat in 2017, while he nearly won the Nedbank Cup in 2018 as they lost to Free State Stars in the final in Cape Town. Maritzburg United Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Fadlu Davids as the Clubs new Head Coach. #WeAreUnited #TeamOfChoice pic.twitter.com/bq2rGhpu36 — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) November 14, 2022

Davids took his career up a notch in January 2019, joining Orlando Pirates as a second assistant to Milutin Sredojevic. But it was under the leadership of Josef Zinnbauer that Davids tasted his first silverware at the club as they won the MTN8 in 2020. Davids was appointed as the club’s co-coach alongside Mandla Ncikazi last term but after a barren run, his contract was not renewed at the end of June.

Davids, though, recently had a short spell as Zinnbauer’s assistant at Russian giants Lokomotiv Moscow before they were sacked by the club. But Davids has finally returned to the dugout in the local top-flight as his own man, hoping to steer the rock-bottom Team of Choice back to safety. “I am really excited to be back here, having been here as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” he told club’s media unit on Monday afternoon.

“I understand the club well, and that will make it easy for my technical team and the players to hit the ground running (in the second half of the season).” Club chairman Farook Kadodia added: “Fadlu is one of the youngest, brightest coaches in the game and we are pleased to bring him back to the club.” With the season on hold due to the World Cup in Qatar, Davids should have ample time to work with his players ahead of their next game on December 30.