PSL and Safa war-of-words continues ahead of season reboot

DURBAN – The tug-of-war between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and South African Football Association (Safa) continues to take centre stage.

This after the PSL released their own statement on Tuesday evening (following that of Safa in the afternoon) indicating that they were looking to reboot the local season this coming weekend.

But unfortunately Safa hasn't been able to provide match officials.

“The National Soccer League Board of Governors held a virtual meeting on July 14 to consider, amongst other things, the resumption of the 2019/2020 season,” the PSL statement read this evening.

The PSL season will be concluded in, what is now known as a ‘bio bubble’ environment in Gauteng.

“The Board of Governors noted that the PSL had received permission from the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture (Nathi Mthethwa) on June 23 to resume the 2019/20 season,“ the statement added.

The PSL wanted to reboot the local season this coming weekend but Safa is suggesting the first week of August.