The League has been consulting with all the member clubs concerned, league sponsors Absa and also broadcasters in order to find solutions. The affected clubs are Baroka FC, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Black Leopards.

JOHANNESBURG – Following the draw of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals, the Premier Soccer League has had to reschedule some fixtures involving Mamelodi Sundowns. Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals. This necessitated a change on the dates that are clashing with the domestic schedule.

The League has already confirmed the change involving Orlando Pirates – with the fixture moving from 27 April to 1 April at 19h30.

Below are the remaining changes:

17 April: Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 19:30

20 April: Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns, New Peter Mokaba Stadium, 16:00

01 May: Black Leopards vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Thohoyandou Stadium, 15:00

07 May: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 19:30

African News Agency (ANA)