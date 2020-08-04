PSL announces changes in substitution rule for remainder of season fixtures
CAPE TOWN – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday announced a change in the rule on match substitution for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season.
The league is set to re-start in four days’ time, with kick-off planned for Saturday afternoon, 08 August 2020.
The first match will be a Nedbank Cup semi-final tie between Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto at 14h00.
It will be followed by the second semi-final, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits at 19h15 at the same venue.
In the statement on Tuesday, the League clarified the changes in substitution:
Instead of the normal seven substitutions, a coach can now name nine replacements per game. Of these, five substitutions may be used, instead of the normal three.
What this means:
• Nine (9) substitutes can be named (not 7) in the team list.
• Five substitutions are allowed per Club during the game.
• Clubs will get three substitution opportunities during the game (plus half time, which isn’t counted as one of the three)
• If both teams make substitutions at the same time, this counts as a used “opportunity” for both teams
• In a cup game, unused substitutions and opportunities are carried into extra time
• Teams will get an additional substitute and an additional substitution opportunity in extra time, taking the total of subs to 6 and opportunities to 4
• Substitutions made before extra time and during half time of extra time don’t count as a lost opportunity.
Staff Reporter