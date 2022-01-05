PSL announces initiative to help players transition to life after football

Durban - Premier Soccer League Chairman, Irvin Khoza together with members from Multichoice introduced the Player Transition Programme, an initiative aimed at assisting professional footballers after their retirement. The Iron Duke underlined the consequence of detaching ex-footballers from the game and how it impacts their lives.

“The great majority of football players take up football as their one and only career from as early as the age of 8. The Player Transition Program aims to prepare professional players for life after 35 years of age and helps to keep them within football “ Mbulelo ‘OJ’ Mabizela , Lerato Chabangu, Benedict Vilakazi and Jabu Mahlangu are some of the best players to have come out of South Africa but they’re also a part of a group talented individuals that had poor or no retirement plans at all which subsequently lead to their bankruptcy after football. Head of Multichoice executive corporate affairs, Collen Dlamini outlined the importance of setting up players that are nearing their retirement age with necessary training and skills.

“Since the inception of the Multichoice Diski Challenge, we have prided ourselves on providing development in our football on and off the pitch and today is testament to that”, he said. “We are deepening our commitment to football with a multi-faceted approach to player life skills and educational programs. Today we have a lot of players who are playing in the premiership who have also been through these programmes and are testament to the good work done by the PSL,” he further explained. “The life of a football player is very short and at the age of 28, you’re confronted with questioning what is next when you’re done with football, so together with the PSL we will equip and empower players to continue to be successful and find a role in sports. “