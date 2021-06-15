PSL appeal postponement of promotion/relegation playoffs

The playoffs were set to get underway on Tuesday 15 June but were postponed after Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize succeeded in getting the games postponed after filing an urgent application to Gauteng deputy judge president Roland Sutherland.

DURBAN – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have appealed the decision taken by Judge Justice Nyathi from the Gauteng High Court to have the PSL relegation/promotion playoffs postponed.

The situation is a messy one for the PSL. As it remains uncertain when the playoffs will actually be completed, there is a risk that the start of the 2021/22 DSTV Premiership season could be compromised.

“The PSL has been compelled to seek urgent relief as the last day of the official season is the 30th of June 2021. Many player contracts terminate on that date and any further delay in completing the play-offs places the start of the 2021/22 season at risk,” read the statement issued by the PSL.

The situation remains messy and uncertain. The situation is ever-changing and the public should be keeping up to date with the ongoing reports.