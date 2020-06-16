PSL big three battle for Sifiso Hlanti

DURBAN - Big clubs in Gauteng are lining up for the signature of Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana defender, Sifiso Hlanti.

IOL Sport understands that Hlanti is set to decide on his next destination at the end of this week.

Wits" era has come to an end after it's inception 99 years ago when it was announced that Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have bought bought the Johannesburg club's PSL status.

Since the news of the purchase, Hlanti is on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

"The top three clubs in the country have inquired about Sifiso. They are now in talks with Bidvest Wits. As soon as they are done and then they will negotiate with the player for personal terms. But I don't think, he will go to Sundowns. Sundowns are set to sign Aubrey Modiba. It is going to be a two horse race between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. The player will communicate with his agent to today about his future," a source explained.