THOHOYANDOU – On Thursday Black Leopards confirmed the news that South African soccer fans had been expecting to hear – that they have appointed outspoken Belgian Luc Eymael as their new head coach.
Lidoda Duvha were one of three teams to part ways with their head coach last week after they showed Frenchman Lionel Soccoia the exit door, just three months into his tenure.
Also to pack their bags were Chippa United's Clinton Larsen and AmaZulu's Cavin Johnson, with Johnson having been replaced by Jozef Vukusic, while Duran Francis has been handed the reins at Chippa on a caretaker basis.
Eymael has penned a two-year deal with the Thohoyandou-based club.
His last job in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was with Free State Stars; with whom he won the Nedbank Cup. However, after departing the club in November 2018, Stars were relegated six months later.