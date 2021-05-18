PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza encourages all South African’s to take Covid-19 vaccine after getting the jab

DURBAN - PSL Chairman DR Irvin Khoza has endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine plan.

South Africa moved to Phase 1B and Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan on Monday. This will entail health workers who have not yet been vaccinated and people aged over 60 receiving their vaccines.

“The efficacy of vaccines is beyond question. Over the years vaccines have helped us as a country to keep the doctor away and grow a healthy nation.

ALSO READ: Can Orlando Pirates pull off something special against Raja Casablanca in second-leg?

The world has become a village. International trade and travel are at a level where we need to defend against ailments that may originate far from home and yet spread like wild fire the world over. The health security of the world is enjoined. Every single person in the world is vulnerable,” said Khoza.

The Minister, Premier and MEC have gathered with the senior citizens over 60, who will be vaccinated today, among them Dr Irvin Khoza and High Court Judge Nicholson. pic.twitter.com/QZFBsG6WjE — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2021

The country has received almost 1 million doses to date and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize stated on Sunday that he expects the country to have reached at least 1.3 million jabs by the end of the month.

Dr Khoza has himself received the vaccine and encouraged all other South African’s to also do so.

“I have taken the vaccine not only for my safety, but for the safety of every person who is going to come into contact with me. There are certain important things in life which unless we do together won’t work. Just like safety on the road depends on all drivers observing the rules, vaccines work when we do them as a collective.

When your time come to be vaccinated. Please do your part. We have achieved near miracles when we all do what we need to do. This is one such moment,” he said.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport