FILE - Mark Byrne of Warriors during the 1996/1997 Castle Premiership Season. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza pays tribute to the late Anthony Reeves and Mark Byrne

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 41m ago

CAPE TOWN - Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza, on behalf of the NSL Executive Committee and all member clubs, has paid tribute to the late former football administrator Anthony Reeves and former footballer Mark Byrne.

Reeves was a former SAFA Executive Committee member and former President of SAFA Johannesburg.

Byrne was born into a passionate and committed football family. They made a major contribution to enhancing the stature of our game.

His father, John “Budgie” Byrne was one of the highly talented imports to our shores.

His brother David Byrne also made a great contribution. The professional football history cannot be written without mentioning the Byrne family.

We extend our condolences to the Reeves and Byrne families.

