PSL chairman Irvin Khoza pays tribute to the late Anthony Reeves and Mark Byrne

Reeves was a former SAFA Executive Committee member and former President of SAFA Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza, on behalf of the NSL Executive Committee and all member clubs, has paid tribute to the late former football administrator Anthony Reeves and former footballer Mark Byrne.

Byrne was born into a passionate and committed football family. They made a major contribution to enhancing the stature of our game.

His father, John “Budgie” Byrne was one of the highly talented imports to our shores.

His brother David Byrne also made a great contribution. The professional football history cannot be written without mentioning the Byrne family.