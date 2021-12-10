PSL chairman Irvin Khoza to address the football fraternity on Monday morning
Durban — Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman, Irvin Khoza, will hold a press conference at 11:30 on Monday morning to address the football fraternity.
The conference comes after numerous administrative disasters have thrown the governing body into complete disrepute.
The PSL has been on the back-end of endless criticism in the past week after several of their internal and external issues dominated the media, led by a Covid-19 outbreak at Kaizer Chiefs that has prevented Amakhosi from participating in their last two DStv Premiership matches.
Chiefs announced that 31 and then later 36 of their players and staff returned positive Covid-19 results in their latest round of testing.
Just as football lovers throughout awaited clarity on their inability to host Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium, internal issues began to manifest in the PSL offices.
The resignation of prosecutor Nande Becker, Head of Legal Michael Murphy, and finance manager and accountant Yusuf Seth, all in a space of five days, has shocked many and these developments made the loudest noise as the Knoza led entity remained mute on their affairs.
To further add insult to injury, Cape Town City were unable to provide their player registration cards due to their manager Moenier Davids' car being allegedly broken into before their clash with Maritzburg United at the Cape Town Stadium, subsequently leading to the Team of Choice to play the match under protest.
The Premier Soccer League’s conference will be eagerly awaited as a Covid crisis, club protests, abrupt internal resignations and a call for the current leadership to abdicate their current positions gains momentum.
