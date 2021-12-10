PSL chairman Irvin Khoza to address the football fraternity on Monday morning

The conference comes after numerous administrative disasters have thrown the governing body into complete disrepute.

Durban — Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman, Irvin Khoza, will hold a press conference at 11:30 on Monday morning to address the football fraternity.

The PSL has been on the back-end of endless criticism in the past week after several of their internal and external issues dominated the media, led by a Covid-19 outbreak at Kaizer Chiefs that has prevented Amakhosi from participating in their last two DStv Premiership matches.

Chiefs announced that 31 and then later 36 of their players and staff returned positive Covid-19 results in their latest round of testing.

Just as football lovers throughout awaited clarity on their inability to host Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium, internal issues began to manifest in the PSL offices.