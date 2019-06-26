Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane lifts the Premiership trophy last season. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League season will kick off in August with a Tshwane Derby between champions Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, while there has been a 50 percent increase in the winners’ cheque. Pitso Mosimane’s team will host Matsatsantsa a Pitori in 3 August at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville (3pm kickoff).

And after earning R10 million for winning the title last season, Sundowns will be aiming for the new champions payout of R15 million, which was announced by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Wednesday.

In total, R39.9 million will be up for grabs in the new campaign, with the runners-up amount also increased to R7.5 million from R5m.

Even the relegated team who are last on the log will be handed R40 000 more (R440 000 in total).

Newly promoted Stellenbosch FC will enjoy a home debut in the league with a clash against Chippa United at the Coetzenburg Stadium on Saturday 3 August.

Last season’s runners-up Orlando Pirates will take on Bloemfontein Celtic on the same day, while Kaizer Chiefs are in action on 4 August away to Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

PSL Opening Fixtures

Saturday 3 August

3pm: Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Baroka FC v Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC v Chippa United

6pm: Orlando Pirates v Bloemfontein Celtic

8.15pm: AmaZulu v Wits

Sunday 4 August

3pm: Highlands Park v Kaizer Chiefs, Black Leopards v Polokwane City, Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United





