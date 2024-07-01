PSL clubs and fans pay tribute to former Orlando Pirates star Justin Shonga

DStv Premiership clubs and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City star Justin Shonga, who died on Sunday.

The death of the former Pirates player was confirmed by the Football Association of Zambia, in a brief statement on X formerly known as Twitter. The statement stated that the star died after a short illness.

The Soweto giants Orlando Pirates said the club was devastated to learn about the death of the Zambian international.

“☠️@orlandopirates is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, Justin Shonga . Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.