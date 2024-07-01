Independent Online
Monday, July 1, 2024

PSL clubs and fans pay tribute to former Orlando Pirates star Justin Shonga

Former Orlando Pirates star Justin Shonga challenged by Thami Mkhize of Cape Town City in a PSL game at Cape Town stadium stadium.photograph:Phando Jikelo/Independent Newspapers

Published 1h ago

By Mthobisi Nozulela

DStv Premiership clubs and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City star Justin Shonga, who died on Sunday.

The death of the former Pirates player was confirmed by the Football Association of Zambia, in a brief statement on X formerly known as Twitter. The statement stated that the star died after a short illness.

The Soweto giants Orlando Pirates said the club was devastated to learn about the death of the Zambian international.

“☠️@orlandopirates is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, Justin Shonga . Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

Rest in Peace #JustinShonga🕊️“

Cape Town City also paid tribute to their former player saying ‘The Citizens’ were saddened about his passing.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Citizen, Justin Shonga. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family. RIP Justin”

Sekhukhune United said the club was saddened by Shonga’s passing and sent condolences to his friends and family.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club is saddened by the passing of our former player Justin Shonga. Our sincere condolences to his Family and Friends RIP - Justin Shonga”

X user @bongilicious22 said fans will always remember the incredible moments the former star provided to the Buccaneers faithful.

“Rest in Peace to our former star Justine Shonga, the incredible memories you left with us at Orlando Pirates will always be remembered… sleep well sir 🕊️🕊️#RIPShonga”

IOL Sport

