PSL delay may give Kaizer Chiefs transfer window boost

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing turmoil between the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) about the resumption of football in the country could very well be a silver lining for Kaizer Chiefs, who are still hoping to do business in the second off-season transfer window. It’s been five months since Amakhosi were handed a one-season transfer ban by Fifa following irregularities during the signing of Adriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana from Malagasy outfit Foca Juniors to Naturena two years ago. Andrianarimanana, who was also handed a four-month ban from playing football, has since served his sentence. But Chiefs are not out of the woods yet as their appeal is scheduled to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on September 9. Normally that means Chiefs would have been prohibited to do any business during the off-season transfer window, which usually opens early in July until late in August, but with the season yet to be completed due to Covid-19, that could be a shot at redemption for the Glamour Boys. As Safa and its special member the PSL were instructed by Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa to “speak with one voice” about the resumption of football, they have instead clashed in recent weeks after the mother body said football can only resume from August 1, citing the lack of match fitness of match officials.

The PSL, meanwhile, had earmarked July 18 as the suitable date for the restart of the season, considering that they will need at least six weeks for completion in the agreed ‘bio-bubble’ safe environment.

It appears, though, that Safa will have the final say, considering that they were assigned by Mthethwa’s office to ensure that all safety and health protocols are followed to the tee by all stakeholders.

And with the proposed date on the table being the first week of August, the needed six weeks for completing the season will stretch into the second week of September, when the second transfer window will likely open and Chiefs will know their transfer fate.

And if CAS’ handing down of bans lately is anything to go by - they overturned Premier League club Manchester City’s Uefa Champions League two-year ban - then Chiefs might also be on the lucky side and walk away with a mere fine.

In the bigger scheme of things, that would be a welcome decision for the Glamour Boys, who lead the Premiership standings on 48 points - four ahead of second-placed champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Given that Caf Champions League qualification remains a huge possibility for now, Chiefs will need serious additions to their squad to ensure that they compete and stamp their authority on the continent, just like rivals Sundowns, who’ve been a force to be reckoned with in Africa in the last few seasons.

Despite their fate still being up in the air, Amakhosi are still keen on luring Thabang Monare, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Thabo Rakhale to the Village next season.

The latter is already a free agent after leaving Chippa United after his contract expired at the end of June.

Bidvest Wits duo Monare and Mkhwanazi have been allowed to join a club of their choice at the end of the season after the Clever Boys were sold to businessman Masala Mulaudzi, who’ll relocate the club to Venda and rename it Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila from next season.



