PSL Disciplinary Committee hands down sanction in Sirino assault case
CAPE TOWN – The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on Monday handed down its sanction in the case against Mamelodi Sundowns and Gaston Sirino.
This spread from the guilty verdict following an incident during the MTN8 clash between Sundowns and Supersport United on 18 September, 2019, a match won 2-0 by SuperSport.
During the case, Sundowns were found guilty of bringing the Premier Soccer League in disrepute. Their player involved in the incident, Gaston Sirino was also found guilty of assaulting two SuperSport United players, Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels.
In handing down the sanction, the PSL Disciplinary Committee ruled:
"Gaston Sirino is ordered to serve a two-match suspension.
"Sirino is ordered to pay a fine of R75 000 of which R25 000 is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that they are not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Gaston Sirino were also ordered to foot the bill for the sittings of the Disciplinary Committee.
