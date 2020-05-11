PSL Disciplinary Committee hands down sanction in Sirino assault case

CAPE TOWN – The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on Monday handed down its sanction in the case against Mamelodi Sundowns and Gaston Sirino.

This spread from the guilty verdict following an incident during the MTN8 clash between Sundowns and Supersport United on 18 September, 2019, a match won 2-0 by SuperSport.

During the case, Sundowns were found guilty of bringing the Premier Soccer League in disrepute. Their player involved in the incident, Gaston Sirino was also found guilty of assaulting two SuperSport United players, Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels.