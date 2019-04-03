Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is led away by police after an incident with AmaZulu security officials at King Zwelithini Stadium last September. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been found guilty of misconduct by the Premier Soccer League for punching an AmaZulu security official. Tensions were heightened at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 16 last year following a 3-3 draw between Masandawana and Usuthu, where an incident took place between Sundowns fans and a member of the technical team.

AmaZulu spokesperson Brilliant Mkhathini told Isolezwe a few weeks later that security guard Nathi Ngwenya of Ngwelela Protection Services, a company utilised by the club, had opened a case of assault against Mosimane with the police.

“He indicated that the coach had struck him in the face after the match,” Mkhathini added.

On Wednesday, the PSL stated that sanctions for Mosimane and Sundowns, who were found guilty if bringing the league into disrepute “as a result of their coach’s actions”, will be decided once all parties had made submissions to the PSL disciplinary committee.

