Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns has been found guilty of assault. Photo Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee on Thursday found Mamelodi Sundowns player Gaston Sirino guilty of assaulting SuperSport United players Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman during their MTN8 fixture on September 18, 2019.

The matter had been postponed a number of times after requests from both Sirino and Mamelodi Sundowns.