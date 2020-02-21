Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee on Thursday found Mamelodi Sundowns player Gaston Sirino guilty of assaulting SuperSport United players Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman during their MTN8 fixture on September 18, 2019.
The matter had been postponed a number of times after requests from both Sirino and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mamelodi Sundowns FC have similarly been found guilty of bringing the League into disrepute.
Sanctions will be finalised after submission of representations by the parties.
PSL DC finds Sirino, Mamelodi Sundowns guilty
