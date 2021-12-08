PSL in chaos after another Kaizer Chiefs no-show, this time for Golden Arrows game

Cape Town — The Premier Soccer League remains engulfed in chaos after Golden Arrows arrived at the Princess Magogo Stadium for their Dstv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs, despite the Amakhosi having released a statement saying they would not travel to KwaZulu-Natal for the fixture due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. This is the second consecutive DStv Premiership match that Chiefs have failed to honour due after also not arriving at FNB Stadium on Saturday for the clash against Cape Town City.

The Amakhosi released a statement on Tuesday saying they were unable to field a side as the Covid-19 outbreak within the club had worsened with five more being infected, taking the tally to 36 positives now at the club. The only movement from the PSL was the postponement of the game on their official website from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The game though did not take place with only Arrows having arrived at the stadium.

Confusion continues to engulf the Dstv Premiership in relation to how the virus is managed with AmaZulu and SuperSport United the latest clubs to find themselves with a Covid-19 crisis. Both clubs are, however, committed to continue playing as they both did on Wednesday afternoon. SuperSport United clinched a last-gasp 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium, while the Usuthu held Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 all draw at Kings Park in Durban.

SuperSport utilised their academy players to fulfill the fixture after they returned four positives at their club. Like Chiefs, SuperSport are of the precious few clubs in the Dstv Premiership that have routine testing on a fortnightly basis.

AmaZulu FC chairman Sandile Zungu also revealed on Wednesday that his club have four positives, but that "they are taking in their stride" and that they "are ready for any challenge." Chiefs, meanwhile, have asked for all of their remaining fixtures in December to be postponed following further consultations with the medical department. “In a concerted effort to restore the Village to an environment safe enough to be re-opened as soon as reasonably possible, the Club performed more Covid-19 tests on the available senior and junior teams’ players, members of the technical team and support staff on Monday morning. Sadly, the test results revealed that the outbreak of Covid-19 that initially motivated Kaizer Chiefs to put in a request for postponement of matches had spread further within the camp” the Chiefs statement read.