PSL legend backs CT City and Stellies to take MTN8 by storm

Cape Town - Premier Soccer League legend Tyren Arendse believes both Western Cape teams - Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC - are geared up to launch an assault on the MTN8 title this weekend. City, fresh off a victory over Kaizer Chiefs mid-week, face AmaZulu on Saturday at Athlone Stadium, while Stellies host the Amakhosi at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday. Both quarter-finals kick-off at 3pm.

Arendse, who played over 127 games in the top-flight for Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, believes the Cape teams will put on a good display. “There are only two Cape Town teams in the PSL and we need more teams in Cape Town to do well, but the nice thing is that both teams are doing well. City had a nice morale-boosting win this week, and they have always done well in the MTN8. They’ve been to three finals and won it once. They always do well in Cup games," he told IOL Sport.

“Stellenbosch, meanwhile, has really impressed me. The way they are going about their business, especially bringing the younger players through. It's really good to see a team giving young players a chance to shine.” Former coach Benni McCarthy led City to two successive finals in 2017 and 2018, with the Citizens lifting the MTN8 trophy in the second year by avenging their penalty shoot-out defeat to SuperSport United previously.

Equally, Eric Tinkler returned last season to take the helm at City and immediately guided them to another final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, where once again the lottery of the spot kicks denied them silverware against Mamelodi Sundowns. Stellies, however, will be playing in their first MTN8 competition after enjoying a best-ever fourth-place finish last season, and will immediately be cast in the spotlight against Chiefs. Arendse believes Stellies have nothing to fear against Amakhosi because of the unpredictable nature of Cup competitions.

“Cup games bring the best out of you. Sometimes teams are struggling in the league, but when it comes to Cup competitions then you see a different mentality,” he said. “It’s a must-win situation. Sometimes in the league you can draw and then catch up. It’s (the MTN8) four games and you can win R8-million.” @ZaahierAdams

