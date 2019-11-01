JOHANNESBURG – Three Premier Division coaches are in hot water with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after they allegedly made inappropriate statements concerning match officials in post-match interviews.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Prosecutor has written to the following coaches to explain comments attributed to them in the media on match officials:
- Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy
- Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela
- Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama
The prosecutor has given the three coaches five days to confirm or deny making the statements.