Benni McCarthy has to answer to the PSL. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Three Premier Division coaches are in hot water with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after they allegedly made inappropriate statements concerning match officials in post-match interviews. 

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Prosecutor has written to the following coaches to explain comments attributed to them in the media on match officials:

- Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy 

- Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela 

- Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama 
  
The prosecutor has given the three coaches five days to confirm or deny making the statements. 

African News Agency (ANA)