Thursday, November 3, 2022

PSL pays tribute to late prosecutor Nande Becker

a businessman during a press conference

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday paid tribute to former PSL prosecutor Nande Becker who died after battling an illness. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday paid tribute to former PSL prosecutor Nande Becker who died after battling an illness.

Becker was still working in his position until November last year, when he left his post - presumably to focus on his deteriorating health.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has just learned of the passing of Mr Nande Becker former PSL Prosecutor, who succumbed to a long illness,” the PSL said in a statement.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Becker family for the loss of the patriarch of the family.

“May his soul repose peacefully.”

Having qualified as an attorney, Becker began working for the PSL in January 2013.

IOL Sport

