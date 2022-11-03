PSL pays tribute to late prosecutor Nande Becker

Johannesburg - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday paid tribute to former PSL prosecutor Nande Becker who died after battling an illness.
Becker was still working in his position until November last year, when he left his post - presumably to focus on his deteriorating health.
“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has just learned of the passing of Mr Nande Becker former PSL Prosecutor, who succumbed to a long illness,” the PSL said in a statement.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Becker family for the loss of the patriarch of the family.
“May his soul repose peacefully.”
Going down memory lane ... Five heroes from recent MTN8 Finals
Maritzburg United sack coach John Maduka
Being a bench-warmer not a problem for Orlando Pirates’ Fortune Makaringe
Five foreign coaches who’ve beaten the odds and grabbed MTN8 glory
Pirates coach Riveiro feels there are no favourites in final
Three top candidates that could land the hot seat at Sekhukhune United
Having qualified as an attorney, Becker began working for the PSL in January 2013.
IOL Sport