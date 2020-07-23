PSL, Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza’s wife Matina has died

CAPE TOWN – Matina Elsie Khoza‚ the wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza‚ has died. The news was announced on the Orlando Pirates website on Thursday. Martina Khoza was 69 years of age and leaves behind three children: Sonono, Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza. The announcement read: “The Khoza Family is announcing the sad passing of Mme Matina Elsie Khoza, the wife of Dr. Irvin Khoza, mother of Sonono, the late Zodwa, Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza.

Mme Matina, who was affectionately referred to by everybody, including her ten grandchildren, as Mama, has been in and out of hospital in the last few years battling ill health.

She sadly passed at 09h11 this morning Thursday 23 July 2020.“

The family asked the public to observe restrictions imposed on the nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, there will be no visitations and prayer services held at home.

Staff Reporter