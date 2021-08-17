PSL PREVIEW: Benni McCarthy has a big task at AmaZulu

In the coming fortnight IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club. Today, Eshlin Vadan takes a look at AmaZulu.

Coach: Benni McCarthy In McCarthy, the Usuthu have one of the most charismatic coaches in South African football. McCarthy will make a lot of mistakes this season as he navigates unfamiliar terrain but it will make him a better coach in the long run. New Signings

Tercious Malepe, Philani Zulu, Mxolisi Kunene, Matarr Ceesay, Tshepang Moremi, Keagan Buchanan, Lindani Shange. Analysis AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has said that his aim for this season is for the club is to win at least one domestic trophy on offer and now that they have already been eliminated from the MTN8 competition, they are finding out just how tough a second season really is.

But after underachieving for several years, Usuthu will still be filled with confidence despite the setback at home against Cape Town City as they have been a resurgent force since the start of last season under chairman Zungu and coach McCarthy. Usuthu finished second in the league last season and can look forward to playing in the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history. This season will undoubtedly be a lot more challenging as they will have to healthily rotate their squad if they want to balance their schedule.

The major departure during the off-season saw Sibusiso Mabaliso join Kaizer Chiefs. Former first-choice goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha has also joined Golden Arrows, Talent Chawapiwa has gone to newcomers Sekhukhune, Boiki Modikaseng has joined TS Sporting while Siphelele Magubane is now at Richards Bay. This season will be one of learning for AmaZulu as they navigate the Champions League. A lot of mistakes will be made but how they recover from those mistakes will determine how they perform and whether they achieve their targets. Key Players

Veli Mothwa Mothwa was a revelation for AmaZulu last season after arriving from Chippa United. He ended up winning the club’s Player of the Season award and showed his strong leadership abilities by captaining Bafana Bafana to COSAFA Cup glory this off-season. Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo via BackpagePix Makhehlene Makhaula

Some would argue that the 31-year-old should have been the PSL Player of the Season last term. While he is not the flashiest player around, Makhaula was arguably the engine of Usuthu’s successes last season. The role he played in the team last term was similar to the role that Claude Makelele played for the French national team that dominated football in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Tapelo Xoki

The 26-year-old was the most improved footballer in the Premiership last season. The goal-scoring defender will also need to carry on finding the net at set-pieces if Usuthu are to have a good season. Predicted position 4th

Last season 2nd @eshlinv