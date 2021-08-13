PSL PREVIEW: Bloemfontein Celtic will have to dig deep this season

John Maduka. A club legend Maduka will have his work cut out this season. Celtic showed their worth last year when they reached the MTN8 Cup final, but it is league survival that will be top priority this campaign.

Celtic’s much-documented financial woes remain a dark cloud that hovers heavily over the club. In addition, the Fifa-imposed two-year transfer ban for failure to settle the R3 million owed to former goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb has virtually crippled any chance of coach John Maduka putting together a high-quality squad. The only light at the end of a very dark tunnel is that it has finally been agreed that club legend Tignyemb, who spent 11 seasons at Celtic, will finally receive his pay out after the PSL has taken the step of personally transferring the settlement. The money will be deducted from Celtic’s monthly PSL grant as per instruction from the club. This entire situation has tied Celtic’s hands behind their back, which has resulted in two big players, namely Neo Maema and Sifiso Ngobeni, leaving for champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Equally, the loss of Ryan De Jongh and Andile Fikizolo to Sekhukhune and Golden Arrows respectively will significantly hurt Celtiç’s chances this season. The transfer ban did not have a major impact last season, but with the loss of such key players this year it will be hard to see this much-loved club not involved in a relegation scrap come the end of the season.

It is actually a major surprise that Celtic have managed to keep Letsoalo in the City of Roses considering the striker’s red-hot streak for Bafana Bafana at the recent Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha. Letsoalo shot the first hat-trick for the national team since Benni McCarthy’s against Namibia back in 1998, and in addition to a further goal, walked away with the Golden Boot award. Letsoalo has previously attracted the attention of Orlando Pirates after a solid nine-goal campaign last season, and will no doubt look to improve on that in order to secure a big move, especially as he lives a very humble lifestyle after returning his sports car to the dealership in order to support his family.

Victor Letsoalo will be one of Bloemfontein Celtic main men this season. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Harris Tchilimbou

The Congolese international is at the heart of all Celtic’s attacking forays, pulling the strings in the midfield for the Phunye Sele Sele. At 32-years-old, Tchilimbou is no spring chicken but he does still possess one of the finest footballing brains in the league. He is one of the players that have recently been signed on a long-term extension and will no doubt look to repay the faith shown in him.