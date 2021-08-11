PSL PREVIEW: Maritzburg United will look to finish in the top-eight

PSL Preview No 2: Maritzburg United In the coming fortnight IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club.

Today, Eshlin Vedan takes look at Maritzburg United. Coach In Ernst Middendorp, Maritzburg have a seasoned coach who knows how to get the most out of his players as he did last season.

If anyone knows how to keep Maritzburg United in contention it’s Ernst Middendorp. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix New signings Rowan Human, Brylon Peterson, Zukile Kewuti, Lifa Hlongwane, Alfred Ndengane, Brandon Theron, Renaldo Leaner, Richard Zumah, Tato Lesoma and Clive Augusto.

Analysis Maritzburg are not a club that aims to win the league, nor do they have the most resources. While they have lost a few key players, such as Bandile Shandu and Thabiso Kutumela, they are arguably the Newcastle United of South African football. They seem to have figured out a blueprint which ensures that they don’t get relegated each season. ALSO READ: PSL PREVIEW: Stellenbosch FC need a good start in the league to retain elite status

Other important players from last season that the Team of Choice let go of are Kwanda Mngonyama, Daniel Morgan and Dusan Stevic, while the loan spells of Tebogo Tlolane and Keletso Sifama has also ended. Their aim will be to deliver strong performances, and while they will be more than happy to secure a top-eight finish, they will also be content with avoiding relegation. Key players Bongokuhle Hlongwane

The centre forward will be Maritzburg’s most important attacker following the departure of Kutumela. The 21-year-old showed tremendous improvement last season and was rewarded with a recall to Bafana Bafana earlier this year. Hlongwane has an opportunity to truly establish himself as a top performer in the Premiership this season. ALSO READ: SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo is positive ahead of MTN8 showdown, despite pre-season hang-ups Marcel Engelhardt

One of the problem areas for Maritzburg last season was in goal where neither Jethren Barr, Sebastian Mwange or Bongani Mpandle put their hands up to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. After arriving at the club earlier this year from Germany, Engelhardt steadied the ship. He may well be inundated with shots at his goal against the so-called “better clubs” in the league and so will need to be on top of his game. Marcel Engelhardt will be hoping to stand tall in goal for Maritzburg United. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Zukile Kewuti

The new arrival is likely to be used as the midfield anchorman for Middendorp’s team. It will be up to him to ensure that the defence and attack link and communicate well. Predicted position 13th