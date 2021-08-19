PSL PREVIEW: Orlando Pirates need to avoid sinking this season

IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club. Today, Mihlali Baleka takes a look at Orlando Pirates.

Coach Pirates are coach-less after the resignation of Josef Zinnbauer on Monday. But they might not have to look too far for his replacement, given that they have two astute tacticians in both Mandla Ncikazi and fellow assistant Fadlu Davids. New Signings

Bandile Shandu, Kwanda Mngonyama, Goodman Mosele and Monnapule Saleng (who’s out on loan at Swallows). Analysis It’s been nine years since Orlando Pirates won the DStv Premiership. But since then, they’ve blown hot and cold, having won the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 under Roger De Sa and Josef Zinnbauer in 2014 and 2020 respectively.

But despite bagging the MTN8 crown last term, their third-spot finish on the log standings was not sufficient. As a result, most supporters were calling for the head of Zinnbauer. But the German appeared to have survived the guillotine. But that was before he "resigned" on Monday after Pirates were knocked out of the MTN8 quarter-final by Swallows on Saturday. Coach-less and eager to challenge for the honours this term, Pirates will know that their job is cut out for them. It remains to be seen who their new coach will be. Ncikazi appears to be the front-runner for the vacant post, having been roped in as an assistant coach during the off season. He coached KZN-based side Golden Arrows last season.

But many will argue that it’s not about the new coach that will come in, but rather the players who have to take the responsibility and deliver for the Buccaneers this season. After all, the fact that Pirates have only made three signings shows that they believe in the current squad. Ncikazi, though, will likely get the head coach post. He’s been around the block for quite some time, having also deputised to renowned coaches such as Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela at Arrows - a team he inspired to fourth spot last term. Key players

Thulani Hlatshwayo “Tyson” had a nightmarish first season at Pirates. His disappointing club form saw him also being dropped from the Bafana Bafana squad, and he will know that he has to pull up his socks this season to redeem himself. Against Swallows, Hlatshwayo showed glimpses of returning to his best after making crucial tackles and winning aerial duels. But he’ll know that being slow on space, he’ll have to polish up other departments of his game if he's going to make up for that. Gabadinho Mhango

There are few strikers that come as good as Mhango in the top-flight. He can run and score goals from open play and set-pieces. But Mhango’s fragile temper has let him down on numerous occasions as he becomes an easy target for defenders. But under a new coach, the Malawian might improve and possibly start most games, given that he was not efficiently used by Zinnbauer. But that will not come on a silver platter. He’ll have to work hard and prove that he deserves to lead the striking contingent. Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Ben Motshwari Motshwari has been a colossal figure for Pirates’ engine room. He’s able to cover the defence and make important passes going forward. But he has to know that his scoring ratio is an important part of his game and has to help the team in that regard. After all, a team that has different scorers usually yields positive outcomes at the end of the season. Motshwari’s conversion will also help him become a regular at Bafana Bafana.

Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates scoring. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Predicted finish 4th Last season’s finish